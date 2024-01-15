We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 400g

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 400g

£2.00

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2227kJ
532kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
26.8g

high

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
14.5g

high

73%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.57g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 143kcal

Cooked spaghetti pasta in a cheese and smoked bacon lardon sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
A TASTE OF ITALY Spaghetti in a rich and creamy bacon and cheese sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spaghetti [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Half Cream (Milk), Smoked Bacon Lardons (4.5%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Whey Powder (Milk), Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lemon Juice, Whey Protein (Milk), Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Thyme.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

