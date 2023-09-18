Tesco 4 Funfetti Mini Loaf Cakes
£3.00
£0.75/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1657kJ
-
- 395kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.4g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 40.8g
- 45%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.14g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar Decorations [Sugar, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Safflower Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerol), Spirulina Powder], Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini loaf cake (89g)
|Energy
|1862kJ / 444kcal
|1657kJ / 395kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|18.4g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|61.7g
|54.9g
|Sugars
|45.9g
|40.8g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
