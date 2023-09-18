We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco 4 Funfetti Mini Loaf Cakes

Tesco 4 Funfetti Mini Loaf Cakes

4.5(2)
Write a review

£3.00

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mini loaf cake
Energy
1657kJ
395kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
40.8g

high

45%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1862kJ / 444kcal

4 Vanilla flavour sponges topped with vanilla flavour frosting and coloured sugar decorations.
4 Vanilla flavour sponge bases topped with a vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with colourful sugar sprinklesLight & Fluffy

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar Decorations [Sugar, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Safflower Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerol), Spirulina Powder], Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here