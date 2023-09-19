Tesco Beef Burgers Meal Kit 434g

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Instructions: Medium-High 16-18 mins Place burgers under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally. Place the cheese slices on top of the burgers and cook for a further 2 minutes. Do not turn. Carefully slice the brioche style rolls in half and place both halves under the grill and lightly toast on both sides. Place the grilled cheese topped burgers on the roll bases. Add half the burger sauce to each of the top halves, put the top of rolls on and serve.

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

INGREDIENTS: Beef Burger (52%) [Beef, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite ), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring], Brioche Style Roll [ Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fermented Wheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Dried Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric, Pea Protein, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour], Burger Sauce [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkin, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric], Processed Cheese Slices [Cheese ( Milk ), Water, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Butter ( Milk ), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Flavouring, Tricalcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)].

