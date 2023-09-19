We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beef Burgers Meal Kit 434g

£6.00

£13.82/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
2327kJ
557kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
31.2g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.5g

high

63%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.89g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1225kJ / 293kcal

2 Beef quarter pounder burgers and 2 brioche style rolls with a sachet of burger sauce and 2 processed cheese slices.
A taste of America Kit contains: 2 beef burgers 2 brioche style rolls 2 cheese slices Burger sauce
Pack size: 434G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Burger (52%) [Beef, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring], Brioche Style Roll [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fermented Wheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Dried Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric, Pea Protein, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour], Burger Sauce [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkin, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric], Processed Cheese Slices [Cheese (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Flavouring, Tricalcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)].

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat

Produce of

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

434g e

