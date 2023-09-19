Tesco Beef Burgers Meal Kit 434g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef Burger (52%) [Beef, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring], Brioche Style Roll [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Fermented Wheat Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Dried Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric, Pea Protein, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour], Burger Sauce [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkin, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric], Processed Cheese Slices [Cheese (Milk), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Flavouring, Tricalcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (190g**)
|Energy
|1225kJ / 293kcal
|2327kJ / 557kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|31.2g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|12.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|43.9g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|12.9g
|24.5g
|Salt
|0.99g
|1.89g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 434g typically weighs 380g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
