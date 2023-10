Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Assorted 9 Pack

Lotus Biscoff® Doughnut: Filled with Lotus Biscoff® Kreme and hand dipped in Lotus Biscoff® spread, topped with Lotus Biscoff® Biscuit Crumb and White Chocolate Shavings. Glazed Raspberry Doughnut: Fruity Raspberry Filling and Signature Glaze. Vegan Chocolate Custard Doughnut: Smooth Custard Filling, dipped in Rich Chocolatey Icing. Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut: Fruity Strawberry and Kreme Filling with Strawberry Flavour Icing. Chocolate Dreamcake Doughnut: Rich Brownie Batter Filling with Chocolate Decoration. Original Filled Classic Kreme Doughnut: Our Classic Doughnut with a Smooth Kreme Filling. Nutty Chocolatta Doughnut: With a Rich Chocolate & Hazelnut Filling, decorated with Caramelised Hazelnuts. Doughnuts Delivered Knock knock, it's dough o'clock. Fresh delicious doughnuts, straight to your door. Visit us at www.krispykreme.co.uk krispykreme.co.uk/rewards or download our app. Register your Smiles code on our Rewards app. Earn Smiles. Spend Smiles. Collect Smiles on your Krispy Kreme app and redeem them on Krispy Kreme treats.

Our Favourite Doughnuts for you to share A special selection of Original Glazed & hand finished doughnuts, all made fresh daily.

Made fresh daily since 1937 Suitable for Vegetarians

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

9 x Doughnuts