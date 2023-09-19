We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cajun Chicken Escalopes 350g

Tesco Cajun Chicken Escalopes 350g

2.5(2)
£4.50

£12.86/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (125g**)
Energy
760kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.69g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 144kcal

Skinless and boneless chicken breast escalopes coated in a smoky, mild spiced cajun style marinade.
PAN FRY Smoky & Tender with a smoky cajun bbq glaze
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (90%), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Maize Starch, Salt, Tomato Powder, Butter (Milk), Oregano, Dried Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Thyme, Maltodextrin, Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Capsicum Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

