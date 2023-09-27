We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pizza Express Classic Pollo Ad Astra 409g

Pizza Express Classic Pollo Ad Astra 409g

£6.00

£1.47/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
204kJ
485kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
14.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.60g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun spiced chicken, red onions, Peppadew™ chilli peppers and a sprinkle of oregano, black pepper and parsley.
Cajun spiced chicken, red onions, Peppadew™ peppers, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.
Restaurant Favourites at Home
Pack size: 409G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Chicken (9%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Red Onion, Peppadew™ Peppers (2.5%) (Sweet Peppers, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Chicken Stock (Sugar, Salt, Dried Chicken, Tapioca Flour, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Pepper, Onion, Parsley, Sunflower Oil), Garlic Purée, Yeast, Coriander, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Paprika, Oregano, Basil, Turmeric Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose, Thyme, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Onion, Pimento Powder, Red Pepper Flakes

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

409g ℮

