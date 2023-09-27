Pizza Express Classic Pollo Ad Astra 409g

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun spiced chicken, red onions, Peppadew™ chilli peppers and a sprinkle of oregano, black pepper and parsley. Join the Club Download our app. Collect stamps. Earn rewards. Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the PizzaExpress club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack.

Cajun spiced chicken, red onions, Peppadew™ peppers, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base

Dinnertime Showtime At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair. Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime. Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years? Because we are passionate about pizza and music together. Dough Balls, Dressings & Even More Pizza Check out our full cook at home range. Pizza Express Dough Balls with Garlic Butter Pizza Express American Hot Pizza Express Pollo American Pizza Express Siciliana

Restaurant Favourites at Home

Pack size: 409G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Chicken (9%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Red Onion, Peppadew™ Peppers (2.5%) (Sweet Peppers, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Chicken Stock (Sugar, Salt, Dried Chicken, Tapioca Flour, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Pepper, Onion, Parsley, Sunflower Oil), Garlic Purée, Yeast, Coriander, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Paprika, Oregano, Basil, Turmeric Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose, Thyme, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Onion, Pimento Powder, Red Pepper Flakes

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

409g ℮