Tesco Finest Lemon Cake

Vanilla sponge filled with lemon curd and lemon flavoured buttercream, coated and decorated with lemon flavoured buttercream and decorated with white chocolate microdots and edible dried flowers.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lemon Flavoured Buttercream (52%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Curd (6%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Thickener (Hydroxy Propyl Distarch Phosphate), Lemon Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Mixed Dried Edible Flowers [Calendula, Rose, Tagete], Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage