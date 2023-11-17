We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lemon Cake

4.7(3)
£16.00

£16.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1436kJ
343kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
16.5g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.3g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
38.2g

high

42%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1818kJ / 434kcal

Vanilla sponge filled with lemon curd and lemon flavoured buttercream, coated and decorated with lemon flavoured buttercream and decorated with white chocolate microdots and edible dried flowers.
Indulgent sponge cake decorated with lemon flavoured buttercream and edible flowers. Three layers of vanilla sponge with zesty lemon curd and a citrus lemon flavoured buttercream. Coated in lemon flavoured buttercream and white chocolate micro dots. Hand decorated with piped lemon flavoured buttercream and dried edible flowers.Indulgent sponge filled with lemon curd and buttercream. Hand decorated with dried edible flowers.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lemon Flavoured Buttercream (52%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Curd (6%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Thickener (Hydroxy Propyl Distarch Phosphate), Lemon Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Mixed Dried Edible Flowers [Calendula, Rose, Tagete], Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. 

