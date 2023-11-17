Tesco Finest Lemon Cake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Flavoured Buttercream (52%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Curd (6%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Thickener (Hydroxy Propyl Distarch Phosphate), Lemon Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Mixed Dried Edible Flowers [Calendula, Rose, Tagete], Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (79g)
|Energy
|1818kJ / 434kcal
|1436kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|16.5g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|46.4g
|Sugars
|48.4g
|38.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
