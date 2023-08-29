We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 6 Festive Bangers 400g

Tesco Finest 6 Festive Bangers 400g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 sausages
Energy
1346kJ
324kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
23.2g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.6g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1160kJ / 279kcal

6 Pork sausages blended with Bramley apple, roasted onion, port braised cranberries and seasoning.
SWEET & SPICED Well seasoned British pork sausage with port braised cranberries and tangy Bramley apple
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Bramley Apple (4.5%), Cranberry, Water, Port Braised Cranberries [Water, Cranberry, Sugar, Port, Cornflour, Star Anise, Sunflower Oil], Potato Starch, Dried Apple, Roasted Onion, Rice Flour, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Gram Flour, Honey, Pea Fibre, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cinnamon, Mace, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

