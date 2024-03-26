We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Brioche Bread & Butter Pudding 460g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pudding
Energy
1318kJ
316kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
20.7g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.7g

high

64%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.6g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 275kcal

Brioche bread slices baked in vanilla custard finished with raisins.
All butter brioche bread layered with smooth Madagascan vanilla custard and finished with raisins.Layers of Madagascan vanilla custard and all butter brioche bread.
Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (28%), Pasteurised Egg, Brioche Bread (17%)[Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Raisins (3%), Butter (Milk), Flavouring.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

460g e

