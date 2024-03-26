Tesco Finest Brioche Bread & Butter Pudding 460g

Brioche bread slices baked in vanilla custard finished with raisins.

All butter brioche bread layered with smooth Madagascan vanilla custard and finished with raisins. Layers of Madagascan vanilla custard and all butter brioche bread.

Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (28%), Pasteurised Egg, Brioche Bread (17%)[Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Raisins (3%), Butter (Milk), Flavouring. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

460g e