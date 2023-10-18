We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Oat & Raisin Mini Flapjack Bites 4 x 20g

Organix Oat & Raisin Mini Flapjack Bites 4 x 20g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Organic oat & raisin mini flapjack bites containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins and apple juiceOrganix is super proud to be recognised as a B Corp business, that meets high standards for people and planet.Can you help put oatis owl back together?!For recipes, tips and advice, follow us @organixfood and visit our website: organix.com
We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture.FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.orgOrganix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.
Made with wholegrain oats12+ months on the goI'm organicNo junk promiseHigh in fibreNothing artificialVegetarian and vegan friendly
Pack size: 80G
High in fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 50.2%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 23.3%, Sunflower Oil 11.2%, Apple Juice Concentrate 7.6%, Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.6%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months

