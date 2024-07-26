Wild Harbour Plaice Fillets

Wild Harbour Plaice Fillets

MSC

Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa) fillets, skin on, defrosted.
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-50362, The plaice in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
The Future of Fresh Ocean ProducePan Fry 8 Minutes

Ingredients

Plaice (Fish)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

280g

Preparation and Usage

Preparation: Wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after touching raw fish. Size and thickness of fillet may vary, cooking times are given as guidance, please note that larger, thicker pieces may take longer to cook.

