Pizza Express Classic Pollo American 417g

Chicken, pepperoni, red onion, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base

Pack size: 417G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Water, Tomato, Chicken (8%), Tomato Purée, Pepperoni (5%) (Pork, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Cane Sugar, Dextrose, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Paprika Extract, Caraway, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract), Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Yeast, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Basil, Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose, Oregano, Dried Chicken, Tapioca Flour, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Pepper, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

417g ℮