Lenor Fabric Conditioner Ocean Mist 42 Washes 1.386Ltr

LENOR F/COND OCEAN MIST 42 WASHES 1.386L

Lenor Ocean Mist fabric softener / fabric conditioner provides long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week. Breathe in and sharpen the mind. Awaken your senses with this crisp blend of pine, birch water and bergamot. With a touch of essential oils.

Long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week Breathe in and sharpen the mind. Awaken your senses with this crisp blend of pine, birch water and bergamot Fabric Softener with plant-based softness (85% of the ingredients contributing to Lenor’s softness are plant-based) With a touch of essential oils Bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and sleeve) and can be recycled again Provides a fresh result even in quick & cold cycles 0% dye in the product

Pack size: 1.386L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

1386ml ℮

Preparation and Usage