Snacksters Chicken Stack Burger 218g

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are guidelines only. Check the product is piping hot throughout before serving. Always cook from frozen.

For Best Results: Microwave (800w)

1. Put sauce in a cup of warm water to defrost.

2. Set cheese slice and burger bun to one side.

3. Place burgers side by side in the centre of a microwavable plate and microwave for 2 minutes.

4. Toast the bun on defrost while the burgers cook.

5. Assemble the product into a burger including the cheese slice and microwave for 30 seconds.

6. Garnish with sauce and enjoy.

Alternatively:

1. Put sauce in a cup of warm water to defrost.

2. Set cheese slice and burger bun to one side.

3. Place burgers side by side in the centre of a microwavable plate and microwave for 1 minute 30 seconds.

4. Assemble the product into a burger including the cheese slice and microwave for 1 minute.

5. Garnish with sauce and enjoy.