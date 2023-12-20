We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Snacksters Chicken Stack Burger 218g

Snacksters Chicken Stack Burger 218g

£1.80

£8.26/kg

A double sliced white bread bun containing 2 cooked southern fried chicken burgers and a slice of processed cheese, served with a sachet of burger sauce.
Snacksters® is a registered trade mark of Summit Foods Ltd.
Pack size: 218G

Ingredients

Sesame Seeded Bun: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Sesame Seeds (2%), Vegetable Oils (Palm and Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471: Preservative: E282, Flour Treatment Agent: E300, Cooked Southern Fried Chicken Burgers (54%): Chicken (60%), Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Skin, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Spices, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Spice Extracts, Rosemary Extract, Burger Sauce (6%): Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Drained Gherkins, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Cornflour, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Flour, Acidity Regulator: E260; Preservative: E202; Dill Weed Oil, Processed Cheese Slice (5%): Cheese (Milk) (60%), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E452, E339; Natural Cheese Flavouring (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours: E160a, E160c

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

218g ℮

