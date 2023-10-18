Crosta & Mollica Amaretti Tiramisu 2 x 110g

Italian Cream & Sponge Dessert

Here we've put our own twist on the well-loved classic. We layer traditional savoiardi biscuits soaked in amaretto syrup with rich mascarpone cream. Finally, a sprinkling of crushed amaretti biscuits and almonds brings a crunch to compliment the sweet, creamy centre. For moments when only out-and out indulgence will do.

Of all Italy's famous dishes, Tiramisù arguably best represents the country's joyful and generous approach to food; ours is no exception.

Mascarpone Almond & Amaretto Handmade Rich & Creamy Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Amaretto Syrup (34%) (Water, Sugar, Amaretto Liqueur), Savoiardi Biscuits (16%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate)], Skimmed Milk, Amaretti Biscuits (9.2%) [Sugar, Apricot Kernels (20%), Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Natural Almond Flavour], Vegetable Fats (Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil), Mascarpone (5.9%) (Milk), Cane Sugar, Water, Fresh Cream (4.4%), Free Range Egg Yolk, Almonds (1.1%), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Natural Stabilisers (Fruit Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Carob Seed Flour, Salt, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Preparation and Usage