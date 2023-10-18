We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crosta & Mollica Amaretti Tiramisu 2 x 110g

Crosta & Mollica Amaretti Tiramisu 2 x 110g

£5.00

£2.27/100g

Vegetarian

Italian Cream & Sponge Dessert
Here we've put our own twist on the well-loved classic. We layer traditional savoiardi biscuits soaked in amaretto syrup with rich mascarpone cream. Finally, a sprinkling of crushed amaretti biscuits and almonds brings a crunch to compliment the sweet, creamy centre. For moments when only out-and out indulgence will do.
Of all Italy's famous dishes, Tiramisù arguably best represents the country's joyful and generous approach to food; ours is no exception.
Mascarpone Almond & AmarettoHandmade Rich & CreamySuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Amaretto Syrup (34%) (Water, Sugar, Amaretto Liqueur), Savoiardi Biscuits (16%) [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate)], Skimmed Milk, Amaretti Biscuits (9.2%) [Sugar, Apricot Kernels (20%), Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Natural Almond Flavour], Vegetable Fats (Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil), Mascarpone (5.9%) (Milk), Cane Sugar, Water, Fresh Cream (4.4%), Free Range Egg Yolk, Almonds (1.1%), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Natural Stabilisers (Fruit Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Carob Seed Flour, Salt, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation Instructions:For best results, remove from the box whilst the Tiramisù is frozen and defrost at room temperature for approximately 40 minutes before eating. After defrosting, the Tiramisù can be refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.

