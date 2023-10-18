We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco White Chocolate Cake

Tesco White Chocolate Cake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1217kJ
290kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
13.3g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.9g

high

37%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1843kJ / 440kcal

Vanilla sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and coated in white chocolate frosting, decorated with white chocolate frosting and white chocolate decorations.
Vanilla sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and coated in white chocolate frosting and white chocolate micro dots. Hand decorated with white chocolate frosting and white chocolate decorations.Hand decorated Vanilla sponge filled with raspberry jam. finished with white chocolate decorations.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, White Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Raspberry Jam (9%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Colour (Algal Carotenes), Honey.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here