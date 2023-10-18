Tesco White Chocolate Cake
£12.00
£12.00/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1217kJ
-
- 290kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.3g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 32.9g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, White Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Raspberry Jam (9%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Colour (Algal Carotenes), Honey.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (66g)
|Energy
|1843kJ / 440kcal
|1217kJ / 290kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|40.0g
|Sugars
|49.9g
|32.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review