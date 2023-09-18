Forest Feast Nutmilk Choco Peanuts 110g

WARNING: Please remember small children can choke on nuts. May contain small pieces of shell.

Made to a vegan recipe, but in an environment that handles Milk. Our chocolaterie also handles other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Decades of fruit & nut know-how have helped us create a legendary tasting Nutmilk Choc for all humankind. No cows involved, instead we simply use smooth and creamy almonds. Our deep roasted peanuts are then generously dipped in this amazing plant-powered chocolate for a fabulous nutty nibble!

Roasted Peanuts coated in Nutmilk Chocolate, made with cocoa beans blended with almond. We source ethical cocoa, protecting people and planet.

