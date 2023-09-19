Tesco Slow Cooked Beef Casserole 330g

Place pouch onto a microwavble dish and loosely break apart the pieces of meat then pierce the top of the pouch several times.

Instructions: 800W 6 mins /900W 5 mins 15 secs Place pouch onto a microwavble dish and loosely break apart the pieces of meat then pierce the top of the pouch several times. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 40 mins Transfer the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place dish in centre of the pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, discard foil and stir casserole. Return to the oven uncovered for a further 20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

