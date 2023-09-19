We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake 750G

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake 750G

2(1)
£4.25

£5.67/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2187kJ
519kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

low

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

low

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.0g

low

16%of the reference intake
Salt
1.43g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 138kcal

Cooked penne pasta in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese and mature Cheddar cheese.
Our delicious Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake is an ideal ready meal for 2. All of our Tesco Ready Meals can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.A Taste of Italy Rich tomato sauce topped with grated mozzarella and Cheddar.
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato (31%), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

750g e

