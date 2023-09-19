Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake 750G

Cooked penne pasta in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese and mature Cheddar cheese.

Our delicious Tomato & Mozzarella Pasta Bake is an ideal ready meal for 2. All of our Tesco Ready Meals can be cooked in the oven or enjoyed as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home. A Taste of Italy Rich tomato sauce topped with grated mozzarella and Cheddar.

Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato (31%), Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

750g e