Tesco Finest 5 Cheese Selection 490G

Tesco Finest 5 Cheese Selection 490G

£8.50

£17.35/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g of Cheddar cheese
Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Brie de Bresse full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberry and blueberry, Coastal® Bite Cheddar cheese, Aged Red Leicester cheese, Aged Blue Stilton® cheese.
Aged Blue Stilton® Distinctive & Tangy A British classic expertly aged to develop its distinctive blue marbling and tangy flavour Strength 3, Coastal® Bite Cheddar Intense & Crumbly Made with British milk, matured to develop a distinctive crunch Strength 5, Brie de Bresse Rich & Creamy A buttery, full bodied soft cheese with a unique French savoir faire recipe, giving a silky smooth finish Strength 2, Wensleydale Cheese with Cranberry and Blueberry – Sweet & Fruity – A crumbly textured Wensleydale, studded with plump, tangy cranberries and blueberries – Strength 2, Aged Red Leicester – Sweet & Nutty – A sweet cheese with a smooth and buttery finish – Strength 4Discover the perfect cheeseboard, hand selected by our cheesemakers French Brie de Bresse, Wensleydale with Cranberry and Blueberry, Coastal® Bite Cheddar, Aged Red Leicester and Aged Blue Stilton®.
Pack size: 490G

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Net Contents

490g e

Per 30g of Brie de Bresse
Energy
378kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 304kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g of Brie de Bresse
Energy1260kJ / 304kcal378kJ / 91kcal
Fat25.1g7.5g
Saturates18.3g5.5g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.5g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.1g5.4g
Salt1.21g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

