KP Flavour Kravers Crunchy Coated Katsu Curry Flavour Peanuts 130g

No ratings yet
£3.00

£2.31/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g serving contains
Energy
653kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

high

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

high

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2176kJ

Katsu Curry Flavour Coated PeanutsSnacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.The Hundred Official Team PartnerDiscover cricket, get active thehundred.com
Are you a Flavour Kraver? Then these nuts are for you.With a crispy coating that packs a punch, it's impossible to resist their irresistable crunch.Paired with a tasty Katsu curry flavour tang, these super satisfying crunchy-coated nuts will crush your cravings and tantalise your tastebuds with every bite.
Why not try our other flavours?KP Flavour Kraver Crunchy Coated Aromatic Thai ChilliKP Flavour Kraver Flame Grilled Steak
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.© Registered Trade Mark
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Peanuts (49%), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Icing Sugar, Katsu Curry Flavour [Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Spices (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Cumin, Fennel Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Clove, Ginger), Salt, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Turmeric Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Salt, Wheat Starch, Dried Garlic, Colour: Curcumin, Maize Starch

Allergy Information

Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 -5 servings per pack

Net Contents

130g ℮

