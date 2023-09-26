KP Flavour Kravers Crunchy Coated Katsu Curry Flavour Peanuts 130g

Katsu Curry Flavour Coated Peanuts Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise. The Hundred Official Team Partner Discover cricket, get active thehundred.com

Are you a Flavour Kraver? Then these nuts are for you. With a crispy coating that packs a punch, it's impossible to resist their irresistable crunch. Paired with a tasty Katsu curry flavour tang, these super satisfying crunchy-coated nuts will crush your cravings and tantalise your tastebuds with every bite.

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Peanuts (49%), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Icing Sugar, Katsu Curry Flavour [Dried Yeast Extract, Ground Spices (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Cumin, Fennel Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Clove, Ginger), Salt, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Turmeric Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Salt, Wheat Starch, Dried Garlic, Colour: Curcumin, Maize Starch

Allergy Information

Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 -5 servings per pack

Net Contents

130g ℮