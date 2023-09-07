Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Latte Cookies 4 Pack
£1.80
£0.45/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1357kJ
-
- 324kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.4g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.7g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 18.6g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.37g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, White Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cornish Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt], Maltodextrin, Chocolate Powder [Sugar, Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass], Palm Oil, Water, Butter (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavourings, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coffee Extract, Coconut Oil, Molasses, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cookie
|Energy
|1938kJ / 462kcal
|1357kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|14.4g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|44.0g
|Sugars
|26.5g
|18.6g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.1g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
