Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Latte Cookies 4 Pack

5(1)
£1.80

£0.45/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cookie (70g)
Energy
1357kJ
324kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.6g

high

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1938kJ / 462kcal

Coffee, chocolate and caramel flavour cookies with white and milk chocolate chunks and salted caramel pieces.
Made with Brazilian coffee, chunks of Belgian white & milk chocolate and salted caramel pieces. Freshly baked in store, our cookies are inspired by a coffee shop favourite, Salted Caramel Latte. These soft, chewy cookies are made with Brazilian Arabica coffee, chunks of smooth, Belgian white & milk chocolate, and salted caramel pieces made with Cornish sea salt.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, White Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cornish Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt], Maltodextrin, Chocolate Powder [Sugar, Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass], Palm Oil, Water, Butter (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavourings, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coffee Extract, Coconut Oil, Molasses, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

