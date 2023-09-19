We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Stir Fry Chinese Style Chicken 650g

Tesco Stir Fry Chinese Style Chicken 650g

£5.00

£7.69/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1126kJ
266kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.0g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
1.72g

medium

29%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ / 112kcal

Diced chicken breast marinated in a szechuan pepper seasoning, with green pepper slices, julienne carrots and sliced spring onion and served with a Chinese style stir fry sauce.
STIR FRY A taste of China
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (48%), Green Pepper, Chinese Style Sauce (14%) [Water, Sugar, Rice Wine, Molasses, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Soya Beans, Salt, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Spices], Carrot, Spring Onion, Sugar, Spices, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Powder, Bell Pepper, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Parsley, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract, Oregano, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

