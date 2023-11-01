The Gym Kitchen Strawberry Cheesecake 2x90g

Vanilla flavoured cheesecake sat on digestive biscuit base finished with strawberry sauce What are Macros? Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

11g Protein* 180 Kcal* 23g Carbs* 4.4g Fat* *Per pot

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of cheesecakes that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome.

Food to Fuel Macro Counted! Tasty Biscuit Base High Protein

Pack size: 180G

High Protein

Ingredients

Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (33%) (Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt), Reduced Fat Greek Style Yogurt (18%) (Milk), Sugar, Whey Protein (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Milk, Oatmeal, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Modified Maize Starch), Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Trisodium Citrate), Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮