Core Kitchen Metallic Ombre Brewed 710Ml

Care & Use: Wash before first use. Hand wash only, no abrasives. Not for use in microwave or freezer. Not intended for carbonated or fermented beverages. Always use caution when handling hot liquids. Do not close if contents exceed 73°C.

- Perfect for camping, tailgating, & picnics - Suitable for a variety of cold & hot beverages - Durable material resists dents & scratches - Sustainable & reusable design reduces waste