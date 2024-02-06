itsu teriyaki chicken 6 bao buns 270g

Soft steamed buns filled with chicken, teriyaki sauce & vegetables

Take a bao Bao are cloud-like fluffy buns with a delicious filling. They have been enjoyed across Asia for thousands of years, sold everywhere from corner shops to Michelin starred restaurants, from Tokyo to Taipei. Perfectly steamed, lovingly made & cooked in 40 seconds. We created 4 flavours; hoisin duck, veggie, teriyaki chicken & katsu veg. Mix, match & enjoy them as a snack, side or dim sum dinner.

Steamed buns with a delicious filling Same size bao no plastic tray Cooks in 40 secs Source of protein Low in saturated fat

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Chicken (17%), Water, Teriyaki Sauce (14%) (Water, Brown Sugar, Soya Beans, Rice, Wheat, Salt, Corn Starch, Alcohol, Yeast Extract, Rice Koji, Tapioca Starch, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Garlic), Vegetables (11%) (Shiitake Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Carrot), Sugar, Soya Bean Oil, Potato Starch, Yeast, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Water), Raising Agents*: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Sake (Water, Rice, Rice Koji, Alcohol), Salt, Ginger, Garlic, Corn Starch, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Chicken Extract, Chicken Fat, Colour: Paprika Extract**, Yeast Extract, *Commonly found in Baking Powder, they help the Bao Buns to rise making them light & fluffy, **An orange food colouring used to create the little dot on our bao'buns so when serving with our other flavours you can see which ones are Teriyaki Chicken

Allergy Information

May contain Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮