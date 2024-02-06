We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of itsu teriyaki chicken 6 bao buns 270g
image 1 of itsu teriyaki chicken 6 bao buns 270gimage 2 of itsu teriyaki chicken 6 bao buns 270g

itsu teriyaki chicken 6 bao buns 270g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.30

£15.93/kg

Online only offer - Any 4 for 3 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Frozen Products - Ends 26/02

Soft steamed buns filled with chicken, teriyaki sauce & vegetables
Take a baoBao are cloud-like fluffy buns with a delicious filling. They have been enjoyed across Asia for thousands of years, sold everywhere from corner shops to Michelin starred restaurants, from Tokyo to Taipei.Perfectly steamed, lovingly made & cooked in 40 seconds.We created 4 flavours; hoisin duck, veggie, teriyaki chicken & katsu veg. Mix, match & enjoy them as a snack, side or dim sum dinner.
Steamed buns with a delicious fillingSame size bao no plastic trayCooks in 40 secsSource of proteinLow in saturated fat
Pack size: 270G
Source of proteinLow in saturated fat

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Chicken (17%), Water, Teriyaki Sauce (14%) (Water, Brown Sugar, Soya Beans, Rice, Wheat, Salt, Corn Starch, Alcohol, Yeast Extract, Rice Koji, Tapioca Starch, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Garlic), Vegetables (11%) (Shiitake Mushroom, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion, Carrot), Sugar, Soya Bean Oil, Potato Starch, Yeast, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Water), Raising Agents*: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Sake (Water, Rice, Rice Koji, Alcohol), Salt, Ginger, Garlic, Corn Starch, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Chicken Extract, Chicken Fat, Colour: Paprika Extract**, Yeast Extract, *Commonly found in Baking Powder, they help the Bao Buns to rise making them light & fluffy, **An orange food colouring used to create the little dot on our bao'buns so when serving with our other flavours you can see which ones are Teriyaki Chicken

Allergy Information

May contain Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here