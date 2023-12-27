We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piccolo Organic Apple & Apricot 100g

4.7(3)
£1.40

£1.40/100g

A smooth blend of organic apples & apricots with cinnamon.We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local familiesSource: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13197-018-3309-5
Immune support†Source of vit C†Acerola is a type of cherry that is naturally a source of Vitamin C! ††Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.2 of 5 a day ††††Based on NHS guidelines on fruit & veg portion size for children.Packed with GoodnessWe have carefully created our nutrient-rich recipes to be better than best. Made using only real, first-class ingredients from nature... not nonsense.
EU Organic - BE-BIO-01, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture
With a Pinch of CinnamonNutritionist ApprovedAlways OrganicDairy freeGluten freeNo Added Sugar
Pack size: 100G
Source of vit CNo Added Sugar

Ingredients

Apples* 76%, Apricots* 24%, Acerola Cherry Extract* <1%, Cinnamon* <0.1%, * Organic

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Lower age limit

4 Months

