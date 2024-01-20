We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Arrabbiata 400g

Tesco Chicken Arrabbiata 400g

3.5(2)
£2.00

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1841kJ
436kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.39g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 122kcal

Cooked penne pasta in a lightly spiced tomato sauce with cooked chicken breast pieces and topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses.
A Taste of Italy Penne pasta & tender chicken in a lightly spiced tomato sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Penne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée, Tomato, Cooked Chicken Pieces (13%)[Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Water, Onion, Tomato Juice, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Chilli, Salt, Basil, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Chicken Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

