Tesco Trillionaire Buns 2 Pack

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Cream ( Milk ), Dried Whole Milk , Emulsifiers (E471, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, E472e, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Milk Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Acacia Gum), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Colours (Plain Caramel, Vegetable Carbon, Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Cornflour, Shea Fat, Butter ( Milk ), Dried Skimmed Milk , Gelling Agents (Agar, Pectin), Whey Powder ( Milk ), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Milk Fat, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Honey, Vitamin A.

Sweet buns swirled with a caramel filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured icing and chocolate coated rice crisps. Our soft sweet buns are the perfect sweet treat. They are swirled with a sweet caramel flavoured filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured icing and hand finished with a sprinkle of chocolate coated rice crisps for a little crunch.

