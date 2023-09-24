We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Trillionaire Buns 2 Pack

Tesco Trillionaire Buns 2 Pack

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun (101g)
Energy
1582kJ
377kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
15.8g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.7g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.6g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ / 373kcal

Sweet buns with a caramel filling, chocolate flavoured icing and chocolate coated rice crisps.
Sweet buns swirled with a caramel filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured icing and chocolate coated rice crisps. Our soft sweet buns are the perfect sweet treat. They are swirled with a sweet caramel flavoured filling, topped with a chocolate flavoured icing and hand finished with a sprinkle of chocolate coated rice crisps for a little crunch.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Cream (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (E471, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, E472e, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Milk Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Salt, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Acacia Gum), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Colours (Plain Caramel, Vegetable Carbon, Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Cornflour, Shea Fat, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agents (Agar, Pectin), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Milk Fat, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Honey, Vitamin A. 

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

202g

