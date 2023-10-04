We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lynx Attract for her duos gift set

Lynx Attract For Her Duos Gift Set
So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get her?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX Attract for Her Duo Gift Set, the go-to for gift givers everywhere, guaranteed to please, year after great-smelling year. Whoever she is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. Teaming full-size LYNX Attract for Her Body Wash and Deodorant Body Spray together, this set of gifts for her will up her fragrance game with our iconic rose and bergamot scent. The body wash kicks odour to the kerb, leaving her in control and confident with 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. Featuring a vibrant mix of succulent fruit and gentle floral notes, the body spray uses our revolutionary dual-action technology to fight odour-causing bacteria, helping her to beat odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. Packaged and ready-to-gift in a box, these gifts for her are all she needs to start her day fresh and make a lasting impression. Daughter, sister, wife, mum, auntie, cousin… Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when she opens this one – because she’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time she does, she’ll remember the great gift you gave her. Probably. The point is, we know she wants to smell good, and that’s why this gift set always hits the spot.
LYNX Attract for Her Duo Gift Set includes two gifts: LYNX Attract for Her Body Wash 225 ml and Deodorant Body Spray 150 mlGift her our iconic, vibrant scent with this LYNX gift set of beauty products that's perfect for everyoneThe body wash boasts a subtle rose and bergamot scent that will leave her smelling great and feeling cleanThe body spray keeps her feeling confident and smelling sweet with its 48-hour scentThese gifts for her are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Mother’s Day present, Secret Santa surprise, or all-year-round winning giftOur gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX ATTRACT FOR HER BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

United Kingdom

2 x 1 ℮
