Snacksters 20 Chicken Nuggets 390g

Cooked formed chicken breast nuggets with added water in a crispy breadcrumb coating.

Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

Marinated Chicken Breast Fillet (55%) (Chicken (46%), Water, Chicken Skin, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Seasoning (Salt, Dextrose, Spice Extracts), Garlic Powder, Celery Seed Extract), Breadcrumb (Flour (Maize Semolina, Durum Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Gluten), Water, Tempura (6%) (Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Modified Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates; Sunflower Oil, Dextrose), Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

May also contain: Soya, Milk, Egg, Mustard and Sesame. For allergens including cereals containing gluten, see Ingredients in Bold.

Net Contents

390g ℮

Preparation and Usage