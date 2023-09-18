We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Chocolate Chip and Caramel Scones

Tesco Finest 4 Chocolate Chip and Caramel Scones

£1.80

£0.45/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scone
Energy
1174kJ
280kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1677kJ / 400kcal

4 All butter scones with chocolate chips, caramel pieces and Cornish clotted cream.
Rich & Indulgent Enriched with Belgian chocolate chips, clotted cream and smooth caramel pieces.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Buttermilk, Butter (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Belgian Chocolate Chips (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Caramel Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Butteroil (Milk), Powdered Cellulose, Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

