Tesco Christmas Doughnuts 4 Pack

Tesco Christmas Doughnuts 4 Pack

£1.35

£0.34/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One doughnut (58g)
Energy
1064kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15.5g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.4g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 440kcal

4 ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavoured icing and coloured sugar sprinkles.
Soft, sweet ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavoured icing & topped with Christmas themed sprinkles for a yummy treat

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (12%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins)], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%) [Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Shea Fat, Radish Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax)], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4

