Lynx Black Duo Gift Set

So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX Black Duo Gift Set, the go-to for gift givers everywhere, guaranteed to please, year after great-smelling year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. Teaming full-size LYNX Black Body Wash and Deodorant Body Spray together, this set of gifts for him will up his fragrance game with a refreshing frozen pear and cedarwood scent that doesn’t need to shout to make its voice heard. The body spray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. The body wash kicks odour to the kerb, leaving him in control and confident with 12 hours of freshness. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. Packaged and ready-to-gift in a box, these gifts for him will keep him at the top of his game all day. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin… Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye rolling when he opens this one – because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. The point is, we know guys want to smell good, and that’s why our gift sets always hit the spot.

The LYNX Black Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Black Deodorant Body Spray 150 ml and Body Wash 225 ml Leave him feeling fresh and smelling irresistible with this duo gift set featuring our iconic LYNX Black scent The body spray has a subtle frozen pear and cedarwood fragrance, allowing him to make an impression without going over the top The body wash will boost his game, leaving him clean, fresh and smelling 100% ready for anything These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — the ultimate Father’s Day present, Secret Santa surprise or all-year-round winning gift Our gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX BLACK BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX BLACK BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮