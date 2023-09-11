We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

KX Blue Spark Energy Drink 1L

2(1)
£1.00

£0.10/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One glass
Energy
220kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 88kJ / 21kcal

Carbonated fruit flavour soft drink with taurine, caffeine and B vitamins, with sugars and sweeteners.
We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Inositol, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), B Vitamins [Niacin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12], Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K).

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1L e

