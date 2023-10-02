We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco 16 Pork Sausages 720g

Tesco 16 Pork Sausages 720g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£3.82/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 sausages
Energy
826kJ
198kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

high

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1147kJ / 276kcal

Pork sausages, lightly seasoned with white pepper, ginger, nutmeg, mace.
Lightly seasoned Succulent pork, carefully seasoned for a juicy, full flavoured sausage
Pack size: 720G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Rice Flour, Pork Rind, Pork Fat, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract.

Filled into non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

720g e

View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here