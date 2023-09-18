Moo Free Oscar the Bear 80g

Hollowed Shaped Cocoa Bear We purchase cocoa from rainforest alliance certified farms for this product to support more sustainable farming. Find out more at ra.org

Moo free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy dodging bite. You'll Bearly Believe It's Not Milk Chocolate! Meet Oscar the bear who has a ninja-like nose for cracking a cocoa pod and knows the forests like the back of his paw. So, if you are trying to sniff out an amazing Christmas treat that tastes like fantastic milk chocolate but is made without using any milk, then Oscar is your man - we mean bear. Thanks Oscar, now everyone can have a wonderful Moo free Christmas!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa

For Dairy Dodging Christmas Choccy Chompers A Choc-Packed Party of Milk -Free Мayhem Dairy free, gluten free, soya free No Palm Oil Suitable for vegetarians & vegans

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Inulin, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Cocoa Content 36%, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya

Net Contents

80g ℮