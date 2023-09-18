We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Moo Free Oscar the Bear 80g

Moo Free Oscar the Bear 80g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£4.38/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Hollowed Shaped Cocoa BearWe purchase cocoa from rainforest alliance certified farms for this product to support more sustainable farming.Find out more at ra.org
Moo free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy dodging bite.You'll Bearly Believe It's Not Milk Chocolate!Meet Oscar the bear who has a ninja-like nose for cracking a cocoa pod and knows the forests like the back of his paw. So, if you are trying to sniff out an amazing Christmas treat that tastes like fantastic milk chocolate but is made without using any milk, then Oscar is your man - we mean bear.Thanks Oscar, now everyone can have a wonderful Moo free Christmas!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
For Dairy Dodging Christmas Choccy ChompersA Choc-Packed Party of Milk -Free МayhemDairy free, gluten free, soya freeNo Palm OilSuitable for vegetarians & vegans
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Inulin, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Cocoa Content 36%, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya

Net Contents

80g ℮

View all Free From Treats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here