Piccolo Organic Banana Mango & Pineapple 100G

A smooth blend or organic mangoes, bananas, pineapple and coconut milk. We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families Source: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13197-018-3309-5

Immune support† Source of vit C† Acerola is a type of cherry that is naturally a source of vitamin C! † †Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system. 2 of 5 a day†† †† Based on NHS guidelines on fruit & veg portion size for children. Packed with Goodness We have carefully created our nutrient-rich recipes to be better than best. Made using only real, first-class ingredients from nature... not nonsense.

EU Organic - BE-BIO-01, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture

With a Splash of Coconut Nutritionist Approved Always Organic Dairy free Gluten free No Added Sugar

Pack size: 100G

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Source of vit C No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Mangoes* 43%, Banana* 25%, Pineapple* 23.5%, Coconut Milk* 6%, Rice Flour* 1.5%, Acerola Cherry Extract* <1%, Lemon Juice Concentrate * <1%, * Organic

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Lower age limit

4 Months