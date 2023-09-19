We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Slow Cooked Thai Curry 475g

Tesco Slow Cooked Thai Curry 475g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£11.58/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1099kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

low

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 126kcal

Slow cooked seasoned chicken thigh in a spinach and lime leaf sauce with babycorn, water chestnuts, onions and mixed peppers.
SLOW COOKED Creamy & Aromatic Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 475G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (53%), Onion, Water Chestnut, Babycorn, Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Spinach, Lemongrass, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Lime Leaf, Coriander Seed, Salt, Dried Green Pepper, Coconut Milk Powder, Lime Zest, Cumin, Ginger, Onion Powder, Dried Garlic, Soya Bean, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Coconut Extract, Coriander Leaf, Yeast Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Turmeric, Basil, Cardamom, Spirit Vinegar, Lemongrass Oil, Lime Oil.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

475g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here