Lenor Fabric Conditioner Jasmine & Red Berries 42 Washes 1.386Ltr

£3.50

£2.52/litre

LENOR F/COND JAMINE & BERRIES 42 WSHS 1.386L
Lenor Jasmine & Red Berries fabric softener / fabric conditioner provides long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 week. Boost your self-esteem & confidence. Feel like your best self with this rich blend of jasmine and red berries. With a touch of essential oils.
Long-lasting freshness for a fresh bed up to 1 weekBoost your self-esteem & confidence. Feel like your best self with this rich blend of jasmine and red berriesFabric Softener with plant-based softness (85% of the ingredients contributing to Lenor’s softness are plant-based)With a touch of essential oilsBottle is made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and sleeve) and can be recycled againProvides a fresh result even in quick & cold cycles0% dye in the product
Pack size: 1.386L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

1386ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Simply pour in your washing machine drawer for irresistible freshness in every wash!

