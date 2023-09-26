We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's White Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 232G

£1.90

£0.82/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each biscuit contains
Energy
327kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Wheatmeal Biscuits Covered in White Chocolatewww.123healthybalance.comFind us at www.mcvities.co.ukUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
McVitie’s golden-baked, crunchy wheat biscuits, topped with a layer of smooth, creamy white chocolate. Dive into white chocolate heaven.
® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Smooth & CreamyBaking Since 1839Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 232G

Ingredients

Flour (39%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Lactose (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour (9%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 15

Net Contents

232g ℮

