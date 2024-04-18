Jordans No Added Sugar Granola Triple Nut 425g

Toasted Oat Clusters with Cashew Nut Pieces, Whole & Sliced Almonds and Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts To find out more visit our website WWW.JORDANSCEREALS.CO.UK A unique and pioneering collaboration between Jordans Cereals, The Wildlife Trusts & Leaf

For a delicious start to your day, try our tasty wholwgrain oats that we've baked to perfection, creating the most satisfying crispy and crunchy golden clusters. Our clusters are made with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, we then simply add juicy dates, chunky almonds, cashews, and hazelnuts so each mouthful is a crispy and crunchy joy to your tastebuds. Source of 2 minerals† †Source of phosphorus, & magnesium

Contains naturally occurring sugars Tasty by Nature High in Fibre Wholegrain Oats No Added Sugar No Palm Oil No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 425G

High in Fibre No Added Sugar Source of phosphorus, & magnesium

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes (47%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Chopped Dates, Nuts (8%) (Cashew pieces, Whole & Sliced Almonds, Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts), Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Desiccated Coconut, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain other Gluten sources and other Nuts. This product is made in a location that handles a variety of Nuts including some that are not listed in the ingredients list. So, if you have an allergy to Nuts of any sort, please do not eat this product. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK

Number of uses

Approximately 9 portions per pack

Net Contents

425g ℮

Additives