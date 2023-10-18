Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh Kit Jasmine Bouquet 228ml

A/Wick 24/7 Atv Frsh Kit Jasmine Bouquet 228ml

Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh is Air Wick’s first aerosol-free and best ever automatic air freshener. Our latest odour neutraliser is designed for long lasting fragrance release to tackle bad pet, bathroom and kitchen smells for up to 70 days. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.

Our 1st Aerosol-Free & Best Ever Automatic Spray System Fill your home with a true to nature experience of wild jasmine and frangipani flowers blended with a warmth of spiced cinnamon. 3x Adjustable settings for a release of fragrance at a desired intensity

Pack size: 228ML

