Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala & Saffron Pilau Rice​ 400g

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a tomato, cream and cashew nut sauce, with cooked saffron rice, topped with coriander.

Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced, rich and creamy tikka masala sauce. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, before being mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added at the end to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. An indulgent combination of cream, coconut & cashew nuts balances the sweetness of tomatoes and mild heat of the spices. Tandoori marinated, flame seared chicken breast adds a smoky depth to the dish. Perfectly paired with fragrant saffron & cardamom rice. Tandoori marinated chicken in an indulgent, rich and creamy tikka masala sauce, paired with fragrant saffron pilau rice.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Saffron Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cardamom Powder, Saffron, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Corn Starch, Ginger Purée, Cumin Powder, Smoked Sugar, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Cumin Seed, Turmeric], Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut, Cashew Nut Purée, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coriander, Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Fennel, Lemon Oil, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e