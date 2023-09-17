Tesco Finest Prawn Bhuna & Saffron Pilau Rice 400g

King prawns in a tomato and onion sauce, with cooked saffron pilau rice, topped with coriander.

Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced Bhuna sauce. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, before being mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. Tomatoes and onions add a natural sweetness to the dish. Finished with succulent king prawns and perfectly paired with fragrant saffron & cardamom rice. Succulent king prawns in a spicy tomato sauce sweetened with onions. Paired with fragrant saffron pilau rice.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Saffron Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cardamom Powder, Saffron, Colour (Curcumin)], King Prawn (Crustacean) (13%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Water, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric, Muscovado Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cumin Seed, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Nigella Seed, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf, Butter (Milk).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e