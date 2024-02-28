We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Cool Flavour Tortilla Chips 200g

Tesco Free From Cool Flavour Tortilla Chips 200g

4.8(4)
£1.00

£0.50/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a pack
Energy
511kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2044kJ / 488kcal

Gluten and milk free maize snacks with a garlic, tomato and pepper flavour seasoning.
Enjoy these Mexican style cool flavour corn tortillas, perfect for dipping, snacking and sharing.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Lemon Juice Powder, White Pepper.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

