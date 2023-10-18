We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Airwick Essential Oils Stacey Solomon Cosy Cottage 42Ml

Airwick Essential Oils Stacey Solomon Cosy Cottage 42Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£202.38/litre

A/Wick Ess/Ols S/Solomon Cosy Cott 42ml
Air Wick Reed Diffusers use natural rattan stems to delicately diffuse wonderful long lasting fragrances and improve your home fragrance for up to 6 weeks. Create a welcoming atmosphere in your home whether it's in your living room or bedroom with its nature-inspired fragrance and elegant design. Air Freshener. Airwick.
Infused with Natural Essential OilsCosy Cottage - Frosted Roses & SnowberryImprove your home fragrance for up to 6 weeks
Pack size: 42ML

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: 1) Unscrew and remove cap. 2) Use finger to push out sealing disc from top of cap. 3) Screw cap back onto bottle. 4) Insert rattan stems into bottle making sure to spread out stems. Stems will act like a wick to draw up the fragrance and release it slowly into the air. 5) Ensure product is placed on a stable surface to prevent accidental spillage. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Wipe surface in case of spillage. Please retain instructions for future reference.

View all Reed Diffuser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here