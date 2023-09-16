Hovis 1886 Rustic Bloomer Seeded 550g

Sliced multiseeded bloomer baked with a starter dough

This rustic seeded bloomer has been created by our expert bakers using a traditional starter dough for more flavour. Baked and topped with Sunflower Seeds, Linseed, Poppy, Millet and Golden Linseed for a deliciously rich, nutty finish.

Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.

With delicious seed blend Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Seed Blend (11%) (contains: Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Millet Seeds, Golden Linseed), Starter Dough (7%) (contains: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B₃, Vitamin B₁), Water, Salt, Yeast), Yeast, Wheat Protein, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Sea Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Dehydrated Sourdough (Wheat), Soya Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

May also contain Milk. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Preparation and Usage