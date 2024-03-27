We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest 2 Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slices 180g

£3.25

£18.06/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Dessert
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
1372kJ
329kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.2g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.0g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.9g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 365kcal

Baked chocolate cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured digestive biscuit base, finished with Belgian chocolate ganache and a Belgian white chocolate drizzle.
Baked Belgian chocolate cheesecake on a crunchy chocolate digestive biscuit base, finished with Belgian chocolate ganache and a Belgian white chocolate drizzleChocolate digestive biscuit base topped with Belgian chocolate cheesecake and a smooth Belgian chocolate ganache, finished with white chocolate drizzle.
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (12%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Belgian White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

180g e (2x90g)

