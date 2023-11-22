Contigo Autopop Monaco Ashland Water Bottle 1200Ml

The ultimate hydration companion, this extra-large capacity Ashland has all the features you already love in a straw water bottle – and more. It’s basically the Holy Grail of straw water bottles or at least the one that will get everyone in your office talking. Easy one handed drinking, spout cover to protect against dirt and germs and a thoughtfully engineered straw to get every last sip. So go ahead and start hydrating. Made from Tritan Renew giving you a bottle made of 50% recycled plastic

our Contigo might just be a minor detail in your day, but when you put it all together, it can be the difference between good and great. Water that’s sipped, not spilled. Bottles that are reusable, not disposable. And mugs that will last, not leak. It all began with an idea to eliminate spills with a coffee mug designed to seal between sips. From there, we engineered a patented technologies, such as AutoSeal™ to deliver on that ground-breaking idea. Each product development is based on an intimate understanding of consumer needs. Our products go through rigorous testing to confirm performance and quality assurance tests to make sure they meet the highest standards.