We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Contigo Autopop Monaco Ashland Water Bottle 1200Ml

Contigo Autopop Monaco Ashland Water Bottle 1200Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/each

Contigo Autopop Monaco Ashland Water Bottle 1200Ml
The ultimate hydration companion, this extra-large capacity Ashland has all the features you already love in a straw water bottle – and more. It’s basically the Holy Grail of straw water bottles or at least the one that will get everyone in your office talking. Easy one handed drinking, spout cover to protect against dirt and germs and a thoughtfully engineered straw to get every last sip. So go ahead and start hydrating. Made from Tritan Renew giving you a bottle made of 50% recycled plastic
our Contigo might just be a minor detail in your day, but when you put it all together, it can be the difference between good and great. Water that’s sipped, not spilled. Bottles that are reusable, not disposable. And mugs that will last, not leak. It all began with an idea to eliminate spills with a coffee mug designed to seal between sips. From there, we engineered a patented technologies, such as AutoSeal™ to deliver on that ground-breaking idea. Each product development is based on an intimate understanding of consumer needs. Our products go through rigorous testing to confirm performance and quality assurance tests to make sure they meet the highest standards.
Powered by AUTOSPOUT™ Technology that provides on-the-go leak-proof confidence (in closed position)Made from 50% Recycled Plastic (Tritan Renew)A simple push of a button flips-up the drinking spoutOne-handed operation offers optimal on-the-go experienceSafe Drinking – protective spout cover to keep out dirt and grimeEasy to clean lid: The straw can be disassembled for full-access cleaningBoth lid and body are top rack dishwasher safeButton lock for added security on the goClip-on handle for easy on-the-go transportFits in most car cup holders and bicycle bottle holdersConvenient volume markings for easy measuring and tracking

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here